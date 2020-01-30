Jaguar Land Rover will showcase its expanded model lineup from both brands at the prestigious 2020 Chicago Auto Show, February 6-17, at McCormic Place. The event will feature the North American debut of the new 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE, the latest family member and the most advanced so far.

Additionally, Jaguar team will display numerous more new vehicles, including the all-electric 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SUV, F-PACE performance SUV, E-PACE compact SUV, and Jaguar XE sports sedan. All of these come with tons of upgrades and improvements, compared to predecessor models. Also, the extreme performance XE SV Project 8 will be on display.

On the other hand, Land Rover will showcase brand's full model lineup of high-end SUVs, including the latest Defender lineup, which will go on sale in the spring. Alongside the new Defender, the team will proudly showcase new 2020 Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque alongside the Discovery and Discovery Sport.

2021 Jaguar F-TYPE

The latest and heavily restyled F-TYPE comes with more appealing exterior design than ever. The two-seater offers a neat balance between performance and comfort.

The proportions of the new F-TYPE are instantly recognizable, however the vehicle is even more aggressive and badass-looking. The exterior design features a new clamshell hood, front and rear bumpers, subtly enlarged grille, slim LED headlights and taillights that altogether deliver this outstanding visual impact.

In terms of drivetrain system and performance, the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE can be specified with 296hp four-, 380hp six- and 575hp eight-cylinder options, all mated to an eight-speed Quikshift gearbox with full manual control and an active exhaust system, which is switchable either as an option or as a standard feature.

2020 Land Rover Defender

Completely revised for the 21st century, 2020 Land Rover Defender offers the most off-road experience a Land Rover vehicle is capable of.

The vehicle comes with a new all-aluminum D7x platform that delivers that stiffest Land Rover body ever created with a torsional rigidity of 29Nm/Degree – making it three times more rigid than traditional body-on-frame designs. The new family member is also the first Land Rover to adopt the Configurable Terrain Response, allowing drivers to fine-tune a range of settings to suit the conditions more precisely.

While still embracing its well-known and beloved silhouette, the Defender also showcases some neat and welcoming changes: the short rear overhang is made possible by mounting the spare wheel externally, rather placing it under the rear floor. The side-hinged rear door is further redesigned in order to accommodate any of the available wheel and tire combinations.

In order to complete the functional and durable interior with exposed structural elements, the iconic 4x4 debuts a new PIVI Pro5 infotainment system with intuitive interface, while the Software-Over-The-Air updates allow customers to access the latest software updates remotely. Furthermore, the vehicle comes with an intuitive 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Source: Jaguar Land Rover