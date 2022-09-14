Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition (2023)

Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition

In 1948 the Series I was introduced at the Amsterdam Motor Show. Land Rover is marking the anniversary with the Defender 75th Limited Edition.

Available in 90 or 110 body designs, the Defender 75th Limited Edition has an exclusive exterior design theme with unique detailing, finished in iconic Grasmere Green paint with complementing wheels and interior finishes.

The exterior finish introduces Grasmere Green to the Defender line-up for the first time – a hue reserved exclusively for the 75th Limited Edition – with 20-inch alloy wheels also in Grasmere Green with matching centre caps. Completing the exterior enhancements are a unique 75Years graphic, Ceres Silver bumpers and Privacy Glass.

Defender’s durable and versatile interior has received similar treatment, with the Cross Car Beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green Powder Coat and laser-etched detailing on Cross Car Beam end caps. The seats are finished in Resist Ebony, with the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material – the most robust fabric available on Defender.

Stuart Frith, Lifecycle Chief Engineer Defender, said: “Since revealing the new Defender, customers around the globe have fallen in love with it and demand remains extremely strong. This new Limited Edition captures the spirit of the past 75 years, with its colour and detailing, and fuses it with innovative new technology such as Hybrid Electric power, Configurable Terrain Response, software over the air updates and unrivalled all-terrain capability.”

The Limited Edition is based on the high-specification HSE, with comprehensive standard equipment. Innovative technology includes 3D Surround Camera, Configurable Terrain Response, Meridian Sound System, Matrix LED front lighting, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, Head-Up Display and Wireless Device Charger.

All 75th Limited Edition models also feature a Folding Fabric Roof or the option of a Sliding Panoramic Roof, while superior comfort is provided by 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, heated steering wheel and Three Zone Climate Control. An Electrically Deployable Tow Bar and All-Season tyres can be added as options for enhanced capability.

Powertrain choices include the powerful and efficient P400e plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) on 110 models, in addition to P400 and D300 Ingenium petrol and diesel options*, both utilising Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology to optimise power delivery and fuel economy by harnessing energy normally lost under deceleration and braking.

The uniqueness of the Limited Edition ensures its place as a highly collectible Defender, revealed alongside a new range of Land Rover lifestyle goods celebrating this historic moment.

The Lifestyle Collection shares the Grasmere Green colour theme and features a comprehensive range of goods including a minimalist unique watch featuring two straps, a functional backpack and clothing with unique 75 Years graphics and detail.

Defender has won more than 50 global awards, including Top Gear’s 2020 Car of the Year, MotorTrend’s 2021 SUV of the Year and Autocar’s Best SUV 2020 as well as a 5 Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating.

Land Rover was born with the launch of a single vehicle. Today our family of SUVs is testament to the pioneering spirit of innovation that has characterised Land Rover for more than seven decades. Our Defender, Discovery and Range Rover brand families provide unrivalled capability, versatility and luxury – the perfect foundation for another 75 years of success.

New Defender 75th Limited Edition starts at £85,995 for the 90, and £89,995 for the 110.