Volkswagen of America, Inc. proudly announces that Cars.com has named the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Family Car of the Year. The Atlas has managed to beat out nominees as Ford Expedition and Hyundai Santa Fe – the jury has chosen Atlas for its spacious third row and vast cargo space, ample room for car seats, host of driver-assistance features, and Volkswagen's fun-to-drive character.

Any 2020 vehicle is eligible for the Cars.com Family Car of the Year Award, regardless of when it was introduced or updated. Award's criteria include crash test results, safety features, and the accommodation of family members and their belongings whether that be cargo or car seats. The additional family-friendly features and the overall mechanical excellence of the machine also play a major role in the selection and jury's final choice.

Some of the standout features include the suite of standard and available driver-assistance features, and the A-grades in Cars.com 2019 Car Seat Check Honor Roll. In fact, this is the third Atlas to be awarded by Cars.com.

With a starting price of $31,545USD, 2020 Atlas can be specified in seven trim levels - S, SE, SE w/ Technology, SE w/ Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium. Furthermore, the vehicle is offered with a choice of two powertrains – a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder front-wheel drive, or the sportier 3.6-liter VR6 engine, which can be mated to a front-wheel drive or 4Motion AWD system. Also, for 2020 Atlas lineup comes with new-generation VW Car-Net services and Wi-Fi capability as a standard feature on every trim level.

Source: Volkswagen