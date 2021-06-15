Jaguar Land Rover engineers are developing a prototype hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle based on the new Land Rover Defender.

The FCEV concept is part of Jaguar Land Rover's goal to achieve zero emissions by 2036, and net-zero carbon emissions across its supply chain and products by 2039.

The FCEV generates electricity from hydrogen in order to power the electric motor and is complementary to the battery-electric vehicles on the goal of achieving zero vehicle emissions. Furthermore, the Hydrogen-powered FCEVs ensure high energy density and quick refueling, and minimal losses of range in low temperatures. This makes the technology suitable for longer-range vehicles and these operating in temperature-fluctuating environments.

The advanced engineering project is named Project Zeus and is funded by the government-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre, and will enable engineers to get to know more about the hydrogen systems and how they can be optimized in order to deliver the performance and capability expected by customers.

The tests will begin towards the end of 2021 and will verify key attributes like the off-road capabilities and the overall fuel consumption.