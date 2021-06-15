The new-generation Golf GTI will take the successful hot hatch formula to the next level and will showcase a new chassis, enhanced performance rates, and tons of new advanced technologies.

The setup of the new Golf GTi features some exclusive modifications especially designed to increase precision and driving stability. let's find out more, shall we?

Drivetrain system

First, the strut-type front suspension is fine-tuned and features redesigned wishbone bearings and revised damping hydraulics.

Furthermore, the new Golf comes with a new aluminum subframe which is nearly 7 pounds lighter than the processor. Also, there's a multilink rear axle with a new wheel mount, wishbone bearing, and spring setup, along with reconfigured auxiliary springs.

Also, for the 8th generation, the Volkswagen team has included the brand's dedicated Vehicle Dynamics Manager – a new driving dynamics control system that integrates the electronic stability control with the electronic differential locks and the optional DCC adaptive damping system.

The latest Golf GTI also comes with an electronically controlled torque-sensing limited-slip differential. The system offers a variable degree of intervention depending on the actual driving situation. The system makes it possible to avoid steering instability and optimizes grip and handling when cornering.

As it comes to driving dynamics, the vehicle comes with Driving Mode Selection via which the driver can amend the reduction of body motion as preferred. The required damping is automatically calculated for each wheel and adjusts at the front dampers within a fraction of a second.