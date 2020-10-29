The dynamic new Jaguar XF Saloon and XF Sportbrake feature enhanced exteriors, an all-new interior incorporating luxurious new materials, and seamlessly integrated, connected and future-proof technologies. New XF showcases contemporary British design and engineering at its best.

A next-generation, 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium turbocharged diesel engine featuring Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine power the new Jaguar XF, providing enhanced efficiency with strong performance.

The exterior features a new front bumper with larger and lower air intakes for increased visual width. This visual width is enhanced by a wider front grille featuring a mesh design detail inspired by Jaguar's heritage logo. The side fender vents now feature the iconic Leaper emblem, demonstrating the exceptional attention to detail found right across the vehicle.

New super slim all-LED quad headlights with ‘Double J' Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures are available with optional Pixel LED technology. With Adaptive Driving Beam capability, which evaluates the road ahead and automatically adapts the high beam light to mask oncoming traffic or traffic signs, the system can create varying light beam patterns by selecting different LED segments to optimise visibility without distracting other drivers.

Premium LED technology is fitted as standard across the range and is available with Auto High Beam Assist on SE and HSE models. The technology uses the forward-facing camera to automatically switch between high and low beam, ensuring that oncoming drivers aren't dazzled. Animated Directional Indicators are also available as an option upgrade.

Design enhancements at the rear include a wider bumper and body-coloured rear upper valance, which visually lower the car. Darkened rear light surrounds now also feature on the XF Saloon.

In R-Dynamic specification, the new XF and XF Sportbrake feature a series of distinct design elements for a more performance-focused look, while all models are available with the additional Black Exterior Pack, which delivers an even more dynamic appearance with bespoke elements finished in Gloss Black.

Tactile and luxurious interior

The XF has an all-new interior with heightened luxury, enhanced connectivity and greater serenity and refinement. The new cockpit design is bolder, more dynamic and with greater focus on the driver. A new sporty centre console, faster in profile, sweeps up to the dashboard incorporating an optional wireless device charger with phone signal booster.

At the heart of the new interior is a seamlessly integrated centrally-mounted 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen in an elegant magnesium alloy casing, which controls the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Authentic finishes, including open-pore wood veneers and aluminium, feature in beautifully formed shapes such as the upper door insert and full width ‘Piano lid' that is formed across the width of the dashboard. Laser-etched mid-line speaker frets and the metallic rotary dial of the JaguarDrive Control epitomise the attention-to-detail.

Julian Thomson, Design Director, Jaguar, said: "The Jaguar XF features a new exterior design which delivers a more assertive and assured presence while the all-new interior is more luxurious, tactile and demonstrates an exceptional level of craftmanship. The inside of the XF seamlessly integrates advanced technologies and is simply a beautiful place to be."

New door casings, featuring a new 360-degree grab handle, provide easier access and increased storage for drinks bottles and other items.

New seats feature wider cushioning, new optional massage functions and enhanced coverage of the heated and cooling areas. An embossed Jaguar Leaper features on all standard headrests, while a set of ‘Est.1935 Jaguar Coventry' upholstery tags highlight the brand's heritage.

A series of advanced technologies ensure the health and wellbeing of all occupants. Optional on all models, Cabin Air Ionisation improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which helps remove allergens and unpleasant odours. The system also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles – including PM2.5 particulates – to improve occupant health and wellbeing. The customer activates the system simply by pressing the ‘Purify' button.

Diesel

204PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, RWD / AWD

Petrol

250PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, RWD

300PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD

The 204PS diesel produces 430Nm, its MHEV system uses a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) situated in the engine bay to harvest energy usually lost when slowing and braking, which is then stored in a 48V lithium-ion battery located beneath the rear loadspace. It is able to redeploy the stored energy to assist the engine when accelerating away while also delivering a more refined and responsive stop/start system.

The new 204PS diesel MHEV powers the XF Saloon RWD variant from 0-60mph in 7.1 seconds and produces CO2 emissions from 130g/km* and up to 57.2mpg *. The XF Sportbrake AWD version is capable of 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds and produces CO2 emissions from 137g/km* and fuel economy of up to 54.2mpg*. This delivers low running costs and represents a 13 per cent improvement in emissions and 14 per cent in efficiency for the XF Saloon RWD compared to the outgoing 180PS diesel engine diesel engine in addition to a power increase of 24PS.

Petrol customers can choose between 250PS or a 300PS version of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder producing 365Nm and 400Nm respectively. Both feature the latest engine technologies including a twin scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL), for a strong combination of refined performance and efficiency.

The 250PS petrol engine delivers fuel economy of 35.2mpg*, CO2 emissions from 181g/km* and 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds for the XF Saloon RWD model and from 188g/km* and up to 33.9mpg* for the XF Sportbrake RWD version.

The 300PS XF Saloon, available exclusively with all-wheel drive, achieves 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds.

All engines are paired with Jaguar's eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can be controlled using the steering wheel shift paddles for added driver engagement.

Advanced connected technologies

The new XF features Jaguar's next-generation Electronic Vehicle Architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, which supports a range of new technologies to ensure the future-ready vehicle is always connected and always up to date.

The latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology is accessed through the all-new 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen. Key benefits include enhanced clarity, the screen being three times brighter and 48 per cent larger than the previous screen, and the simplified menu structures allow drivers to access or view up to 90 per cent of common tasks from the homescreen in two taps or less.

To help drivers access vital information quickly, new XF features a new 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout which can show full screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions, digital dials, media, contact list or infotainment details. Working in conjunction with the latest optional Head-up Display technology, new XF gives drivers all the information they need with least distraction.

The intuitive new infotainment system features Apple CarPlay® as standard and allows customers to connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth. Android Auto™ is also available as standard in the UK. Wireless device charging with phone signal booster allows occupants to fast charge their smartphone. The system also provides clearer calls through the help of an external aerial.

To enable almost instantaneous start-up, Pivi Pro has a dedicated power source, so is ready to use as soon as customers get behind the wheel.

The collection of new convenience technologies includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, which ensures the XF is always using the latest software. The technology means that owners don't have to visit retailers to receive software updates for the vehicle.

Pivi Pro connectivity is provided by the latest embedded dual-sim technology with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time, such as streaming media and downloading SOTA updates, without compromising performance. The advanced connectivity also ensures minimal interruptions caused by coverage blackspots as it roams across network providers for the strongest signal.

Segment-first Active Road Noise Cancellation technology constantly monitors vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants. This means quieter noise levels within the cabin for superior refinement and reduced fatigue, commonly associated with prolonged exposure to low-frequency noise. Cabin occupancy is monitored, with the system continuously optimising performance to deliver the best possible experience for everyone. The lightweight technology ensures that vehicle weight and handling characteristics remain unaffected.

In addition, Jaguar's ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror** gives the driver an unobstructed view of the road behind. Using a wide angle rear-facing camera, the optional system feeds images to a high-definition screen within the frameless rear view mirror; unhindered by tall rear passengers, poor light or rain on the rear screen.

For enhanced convenience, the optional second-generation wearable Activity Key can be used to lock, unlock and start the vehicle without the need for the conventional key fob to be present in the vehicle. The rechargeable device incorporates a watch and has a battery life of up to seven days between charges.

For added security and peace of mind, new XF customers get a complimentary Secure Tracker subscription as standard for the first 12 months, or they can elect to enhance their security further with optional Secure Tracker Pro now with new Guardian Mode which uses a timer to provide when using the Secure app. It allows customers to identify times when the vehicle will be inactive, for example through the night, and receive alerts to their smartphone if it is used during this window – giving immediate warning of any unauthorised movements.

The new XF also benefits from the latest generation of driver assistance technology. This includes Clear Exit Monitor, which alerts both front and rear occupants to the presence of an approaching car or cyclist when exiting the vehicle. Optional Adaptive Cruise Control automatically maintains a set distance from the vehicle in front.

Jaguar's latest 3D Surround Camera technology is fitted as standard on all derivatives and delivers advanced 3D functionality using the latest camera technology to deliver more detail and a choice of real-time viewing optional when manoeuvring the vehicle.

Jaguar's commitment to creating strong and lightweight vehicles, continues with the new XF. The aluminium-intensive architecture features recycled aluminium from closed-loop manufacturing for greater sustainability and is an important contribution towards Jaguar's journey to Destination Zero, a world of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion.

Not only does the new XF range benefit from upgraded technology and styling inside and out, the derivative offering has also been refined. The new range has been streamlined from 64 to 28 derviatives a move that both reduces manufacturing complexity and retains the most popular features selected by customers.

R-Dynamic specification is available across S, SE and HSE specification packs which are new for XF at 21MY. The core bodystyle is only available as an S specification for the saloon and SE for Sportbrake.

Simplification of the buying process has also been addressed, with a new ‘browse, buy, drive away' approach that will be trialled with the launch of the new XF and harmonises online and offline pricing so that customers know they'll get the equivalent price, however they choose to purchase.