2020 Jeep Renegade has earned a Top Safety Pick rating from the IIHS. The rating applies to Jeep Renegade models produced after September this year, when geared with the brand's optional Automatic Emergency Braking technology, Forward Collision Warning-Plus, and LED projector headlamps.

These are among more than 70 standard and optional safety features. Additionally, Renegade offers the segment's first availability of Forward Collision Warning-Plus and LaneSense Departure Warning-Plus.

Furthermore, Renegade's optional Forward Warning-Plus was rated as "superior", the highest possible rating awarded by IIHS in front crash prevention. The system initially warns the driver to take action in order to avoid collisions. If he fails to do so, the system autonomously activates.

The Top Safety Pick rating is also enabled by Jeep's available LED projector headlamps with optional automatic high-beam control. The available feature switches headlamp models between high- and low- beam function, depending on traffic conditions, without driver intervention.

Jeep Renegade has also managed to record "good" results in five additional crashworthiness tests.

As it seems, Jeep team is determined to deliver us more and more appealing vehicles with even more advanced and futuristic technology features. It is no surprise that the new Renegade has managed to take such an award home – the machine is a result of the team's hard work and dedication towards engineering and customers.

Source: Jeep