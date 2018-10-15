The latest vehicle to benefit from Afzal Kahn's magical touch is a sexy Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle, Black Hawk Edition. Coming with extra touch of style, this 2.8-liter Diesel four-door machine, finished in Volcanic Bronze Satin livery has a lot to demonstrate. So, stay with us to find out more about Kahn Design's latest Pace Car!

What Kahn Design has included to the lucky Jeep is an Iron man bonnet that proudly stands along with wide wings and integrated wings, just as the Iron man vented bonnet and front bumper replacement, four-slot grille with illustrated mesh and bumper assembly that altogether reshape the original expression of the Wrangler and showcase a completely different design concept.

Furthermore, in pure Kahn Design manner, the Wrangler adds styling value by revealing these small details that showcase dedication to even the tiniest of objects – new fuel filler cap, side mirrors, quad cross-hair exhaust with 100mm tailpipes, LED Diamond bright headlights and horizontal LED running lights. And all this is topped off with exclusive Satin Black 7.5x17 Jeep 1941 wheels, wrapped by 285/70/17-inch all-terrain Cooper Discoverer tires.

And last, but not least, Kahn Design has done some interior touches – driver and passengers will be pleased to know that behind the privacy tinted glass there's a set of leather covered GTB Sport seats with silver contrast stitching, central glove box, arm rests and roof lining with similar finish, vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, door entry sill plates in stainless steel and mud flaps. Neat!

Source: Kahn Design