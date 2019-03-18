The latest Chelsea Truck Company project includes a four-door machine in Billet Silver over Satin Black livery, which presents a touch of rugged military style of the SUV. Indeed, we are talking about the Jeep Wrangler Military Edition. Let's find out more!

The engineering team has included an Iron Man bonnet that proudly sits up front along with the wide wings with integrated vents and bolt apertures, front bumper replacement and a four-slot grille that altogether complete with an industrial mesh and bumper assembly that matches the iconic feel of the vehicle.

Contributing to the hard-hitting character of the Chelsea Truck Company Jeep Military Edition, driver and passenger will find a new fuel filter cap, side mirrors, quad cross-hair exhaust with 100mm tailpipes, Chelsea Truck spare wheel cover, Tron Ring Lightning, LED Diamond bright headlights and horizontal LED running lights.

Although the exterior is dominated by driver-oriented components and overall design concept, one will soon find out that it is actually a pretty luxurious place. There are quilted and perforated heather seats with contrasting stitching, central glove box, armrests and roof lining with the same design finish, vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, door entry sill plates in stainless steel and mud flaps that together complete the package.

Chelsea Truck Company Wrangler Military Edition is already available for purchase.

Enjoy!

Source: Kahn Design