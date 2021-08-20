The Concours d'Elegance, which gathers the world's rarest and more bizarre vehicles, will see the return of the Junior Concours in 2021. On September 3-5, the event will welcome an array of beautiful hand-crafted half-size and three-quarter scale electric and petrol cars to sit alongside their bigger siblings.

Just like the full-size machines, the Junior Concours attendants are mostly handcrafted and will borrow the best from the world of motorsport. Audience will have the chance to witness cars like Porsche 911, Jaguar E-Type, Alfa Romeo PS Monza, and Ferrari F40.

Over the course of the event, the Works Drivers, supported by their Mechanics, will pilot their vehicles on the Concours Live Stage. Competitors will try to win a plethora of awards, some of which are ‘Best Pedal Car', ‘Best Electric Car', ‘Best Petrol Car', ‘Most Original Car' and ‘Best Dressed'.

Andrew Evans, Concours of Elegance Director, said: The Junior Concours was such a success last year, that we've decided to bring it back for 2021. This feature really shines a light on the fascinating world of bespoke built children's cars, popularised by the Austin J40 of which almost 32,000 were built from 1950. This year, as we did last year, we have gathered together a wonderful collection of handbuilt cars of all ages, complete with working headlamps, innovative powertrains, and a near-perfect likeness to the full-size models they seek to imitate. With the support of their drivers and mechanics, the Junior Concours will be as much of a spectacle as any of our other priceless displays.

This event is expected to gather about 1000 unique cars and will also celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's 95th birthday, and a 30UNDER30 Concours aimed at inspiring the next generation of classic car enthusiasts.