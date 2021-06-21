The 60th anniversary of the Jaguar E-Type was celebrated in style as about 400 E-types, their owners, and sixty specialist exhibitors and enthusiasts gathered for the E-type 60 event. The event is sponsored by SNG Barratt Group and Twyford Moors and was held under the sunny skies of the historic Shelsley Walsh motorsport setting.

The co-founder of the club, Philip Porter, Chairman of Worcester Civic Society Phil Douce, and Motor Sport editor Joe Dunn, unveiled a blue plaque in commemoration of the Stirling Moss first competing at Shelsley Walsh back in 1948.

Also, the audience had the chance to have a look at the E2A Le Mans prototype and the first two E-types ever created. The event also played host to a special reunion of the 1961 Geneva Motor Show trio - the first time these three cars have been seen together for sixty years!

The first in a series of videos from E-type 60 Filming partner, Berlinetta Films, showing E2A driving up the Hillclimb:

Some of the entertainment events included Hillclimb action, motor art exhibition, chat with E-type experts, a 60s-themed party, and more.