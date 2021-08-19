Vauxhall will showcase a special collection of vehicles at the at British Motor Museum
Vauxhall's well-known heritage collection will be displayed at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon, Warwickshire. The exhibition will tell the story of the brand and will showcase some of the iconic models Vauxhall has unveiled throughout the years.
The collection consists of a total of 50 cars and vans that demonstrate the heritage of the manufacturer ever since the first 5hp Light Car unveiled back in 1903.
Back in 1903, Vauxhall became a manufacturer and was originally based in South London. After two years, a large premise was needed and Vauxhall Motors moved to a six-acre side in Luton, where, alongside Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, it still manufactures automobiles.
This is a perfect opportunity for the public to get up close and personal with cars and vans from our collection, said Paul Willcox, Vauxhall's managing director, There are some extremely rare and valuable vehicles on display, but many that will conjure ‘my-mum-and-dad-had-one-of-those' memories, too. Most importantly, it paints a wonderful social picture of Vauxhall's importance to the UK culture, through all the highs and lows of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.
Stephen Laing, Head of Collections at the British Motor Museum, said: We were delighted when Vauxhall approached us to look after its fantastic collection of vehicles, one of the most significant collections from a UK manufacturer. It fits perfectly with the Museum's aim to broaden even further the range of marques that are represented here at Gaydon and adds a new dimension to the stories we tell about the cars and the people in Britain's motor industry. With so much choice, it has already been tough making the first selection of 30 cars to display in the Museum!