Vauxhall's well-known heritage collection will be displayed at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon, Warwickshire. The exhibition will tell the story of the brand and will showcase some of the iconic models Vauxhall has unveiled throughout the years.

The collection consists of a total of 50 cars and vans that demonstrate the heritage of the manufacturer ever since the first 5hp Light Car unveiled back in 1903.

Back in 1903, Vauxhall became a manufacturer and was originally based in South London. After two years, a large premise was needed and Vauxhall Motors moved to a six-acre side in Luton, where, alongside Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, it still manufactures automobiles.

