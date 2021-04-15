Kia Sorento is the winner at this year's PARENTS Magazine Best Family Cars event. PARENTS remains the leading source for modern families and the jury select winners based on high-tech performance, safety, and convenience.

New 2021 Sorento managed to stand out from the other entries with its enhanced safety features and especially the Advanced Driver Assistance suite that gives even more control and convenience to passengers.

PARENTS jury tested more than 50 vehicles that aced the industry's most demanding safety tests. In the end, there were 24 models that passed the examinations and were worthy of the final recognition However, Sorento managed to beat all the competition and became the leader in the event.

We're honored to see the best-selling Sorento awarded for its safety technology, smooth ride, and stylish exterior, said Sean Yoon, president, and CEO of Kia Motors North America. Our diverse lineup appeals to a wide range of buyers, and we're excited to see one of our three-row vehicles recognized as the best buy for families.

Kia Motors America continues to impress both brand enthusiasts and critics with its advanced vehicles and new technological solutions. Kia cars are often the winners of many demanding evaluations and the Kia team is also the "Official Autmotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a wide range of models through a network of more than 750 dealers in the US alone.