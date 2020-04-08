Kia Sorento has been named as the car most likely to make owners happy, according to the results of UK's most comprehensive new car satisfaction survey. The results were published exclusively for Auto Express and witnessed the Sorento come out on top with a massive score of 92.05%. Kia's leading Sorento SUV was also rated as having the best interior, while no car could match it when it comes to passenger and cargo space.

Sorento has managed to beat the former Driver Power champion, the Peugeot 3008, proving that despite being on sale for so many years, it is a deeply satisfying vehicle to own and use. The third place was given to the Lexus RX, ahead of another Kia - Niro, and the second-generation Mazda CX-5.

What managed to impress owners was the comfortable seats and boosted legroom and child-friendly features. Owners also have stated that they like the way the Sorento drives and, as with other Kia models, the infotainment delivers exactly what the driver wants - good stereo, clear sat-nav, and excellent smartphone connectivity.

Established in 2002, Driver Power is the biggest and most comprehensive car satisfaction survey in the UK. Drivers of cars of up to 24 months old are asked to review numerous aspects of ownership, across 31 areas that group in nine voting categories. The survey aims to deliver an objective rate and showcase what customers love about their new automobiles.

This year's top-ranked cars are:

1. Kia Sorento 2. Peugeot 3008 3. Lexus RX 4. Kia Niro 5. Mazda CX-5 6. Skoda Kodiaq 7. Toyota Corolla 8. Lexus IS 9. Hyundai Ioniq 10. Skoda Superb