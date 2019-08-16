Lamborghini team presents new Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, a limited edition machine, influenced by the iconic V12 super sports car at Monterey Car Week, USA. Let's check it out!

By presenting this machine, Lamborghini's Centro Stile design team and Ad Personam department have created incredibly large choice of options through Lamborghini's personalization program. The vehicle itself is limited to mere 63 units, each of which feature unique combinations and exotic inserts and features.

In terms of exterior, the exclusive Aventador proudly showcases a matt and shiny carbon upper part, which includes roof, engine cover, engine air vents, windscreen rim and wing mirrors. There's also a new matt titanium finish is available for the Leirion forged rims. Last, but not least, the car carries SVJ 63 livery, along with a numbered plate.

Inside, tri-tone Alcanatara upholstery in Grigio Octans (Grey), Grigio Cronus (grey) and Arancio Dryope (orange) is blended with carbon-fiber and CarbonSkin. The sporty carbon fiber seats are finished with white Q-Citura cross stitching, while the steering wheel features a "63" logo.

In terms of drivetrain system and performance rates, the vehicle generates a total of 770hp and 720Nm of torque. The weight-to-power ratio is measured at 2.05kv/CV. SVJ Roadster accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200km/h in 8.8 seconds. The top speed is 350km/h and is complemented by a braking distance of 100km/h to0 in 31 meters.

Aventador SVJ Roadster roster is already sold to collectors worldwide. Deliveries start from 2020 onwards.

Source: Lamborghini