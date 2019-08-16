Volkswagen of America proudly announces that the I.D. BUGGY concept will make an appearance at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance event during Monterey Car Week. Since its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, ID. BUGGY has created a buzz about the future capabilities of the segment.

Gaining inspiration and influence from the classic dune buggies of the 60s, this new and contemporary guy showcase the versatility of the modular electric drive matrix. What is special about this particular unit is that its modular design allows for the composite upper body to be detached from the MEB chassis, opening up countless possibilities for custom vehicle production.

The drivetrain system of the I.D. BUGGY concept with zero emissions is created from the electric motor integrated in the rear axle, a single-speed gearbox and a high-voltage flat battery with 62kWh. This entire system delivers a total of 201hp and maximum torque of 228lb-ft of torque. BUGGY can cover a range of 155 miles with a single charge and speed from 0 to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds.

Furthermore, a unique feature for this particular concept is the lack of doors and a roof. Also, the solid aluminum underbody protection ensured that the front axle and ancillaries are not damaged during off-road driving.

Source: Volkswagen