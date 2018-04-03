In order to bring more refinement and power, Lexus team gears the luxury off-road LX with a V8 power unit. This means that the LX 400d now features the titanic 650Nm from mere 1600rpm and relatively low fuel consumption: 9.5liters per 100 kilometers. Not bad for a premium off-road beast, right? More precisely, this is a 4.5-liter twin-turbo direct-injection engine with 360 horsepower.

This five seater also comes with pedestrian detection, 10 airbags and six-speed sequential-shift gearbox as part of the standard equipment. Buyers will also enjoy new 20-inch alloys, revised LED headlamps and tons of cutting-edge technologies. Just to name a few – the five-mode drive mode select, variable gear-ratio steering, adaptive variable suspension and more.

The inside welcomes everyone to a rather cozy place: Lexus LX 400d features 12.3-inch high-definition screen, satellite navigation and four-zone climate control. There is also a premium audio system with nine speakers and seven channels with dedicated digital sound processing. And the thing that would impress everyone is the steering wheel: it is a three spoke wheel, covered in high-quality leather and shimamoku-woodgrain rim. It also features paddle shifters for quick and precise speed shifts. Heated front seats for both rows are also part of the standard equipment. These also come with full leather upholstery and wireless phone charger, cool box and rear-door shades. Sweet.

Source: Lexus