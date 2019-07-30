Lexus is giving buyers of 2020 LX 570 a new way to express their own personality via the all-new Sport Package upgrade.

In terms of exterior, the special upgrade pack includes sport grille and front fascia, along with a revised lower rear valence, body-color side mirrors with chrome accents and more. And as it comes to interior changes, Sport Package includes semi-aniline, leather-trimmed seats in Black, Cabernet, or the exclusive Moonlight White. There's also a black headliner.

Furthermore, LX models, equipped with the Sport Package will grant customers heated and ventilated seats, four-zone climate control, LX projector door lamps, 21-inch 10-spoke exclusive wheels, Mark Levinson 19-speaker surround audio system, heated linear espresso wood steering wheel and wireless charging pad.

In terms of drivetrain system, the LX 570 is powered by a large 5.7-liter V8 unit, which generates 383hp and 403lb-ft of torque, available at 3,600rpm. This system is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which allows the exclusive LX 570 to tow up to 7,000lbs.

Furthermore, in terms of safety and utility features, new Lexus vehicle coms with Safety System Plus, which includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Intelligent High-Beam headlamps and All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

New 2020 Lexus LX 570 goes on sale in September.

Source: Lexus