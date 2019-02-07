2019 Nissan Murano is named "The best 2-Row SUV for the Money" by US News & World Report for the fourth time in five years.

For its third generation, Murano receives a comprehensive upgrade pack that features a more pronounced V-motion grille, restyled LED headlights and taillights, new LED fog lights, 18-inch and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design and three additional body colors – Sunset Drift Chromaflair, Mocha Almond Pearl and Deep Blue Pearl.

Additional upgrades include semi-aniline leather-appointed seats with diamond-quilted inserts and contrasting micro-piping trim for the seats, door armrests and central console lid for the Platinum grade. Other changes include three new interior trim finishes: Dark Wood-Tone, Light Wood-Tone and Metallic.

Furthermore, all 2019 Murano machines come with Nissan's exclusive Rear Door Alert system and Intelligent Driver Alertness. These two gadgets learn each driver's steering patters and aid them if a drowsy driving is detected. This system includes Intelligent Around View Monitor. There's also an 11-speaker Bose premium audio system.

Safety systems have also been revised for 2019 model year with the arriving of Nissan Safety Shield 360 – a suite of six advanced active safety- and driver-assist technologies, especially created to provide enhanced levels of safety and comfort. This Safety Shield 360 is an important part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which offers the aid of Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

2019 Murano comes in four well-equipped grades: Murano S, Murano SV, Murano SL and Murano Platinum. Each machine comes with a large 3.5-liter DOHC V6 that generates a total of 260hp and is mated to an advanced Xtronic gearbox.

Source: Nissan