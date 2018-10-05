Lexus announces details about new UX 250h compact SUV machine – scheduled to be launched in March next year, brand's latest flagship machine will be available in three sport trims, along with extended list of optional packs, features and additions. As it seems, Lexus team relies on personalization and exclusivity. Let's find out more!

In terms of drivetrain system, UX 250h will be available with both front and all-wheel drive versions and with Lexus' lightweight and fuel-efficient E-Four system that provides electric power to the rear axle, contributing to more stable and confident ride. Furthermore, AWD system will be available for Takumi, UX and F Sport models in combination with the Premium Plus Takumi Pack.

Furthermore, UX grade will feature a second-gen Lexus Safety System Plus, revised navigation system, dual-zone air conditioning and 17-inch alloys. For the more dynamic F Sport trim level the team has included 18-inch alloy wheels with front spindle grille, F Sport front seats with Tahara upholstery, privacy glass, heated seats and steering wheel.

Takumi, on the other hand, named after Lexus' skilled takumi craftsmen comes with smooth leather upholstery, integrated front seat ventilation, exclusive Mark Levinson 13-speaker Premium Surround Audio System, 10-inch multimedia display, 360-degree camera, driver's heads-up display, sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert with autonomous braking function.

Optional goodies

At launch there will be five pack available. The Premium Pack, available for UX and F Sport trim levels that provides 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, rear privacy glass, heated front seats and steering wheel and auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

On the other hand, Premium Plus Pack, available on UX and F Sport adds leather upholstery, cabin trim finish, inspired by textured grain of Japanese washi paper, smart entry, power tailgate and illuminated entry system. The pack also comes with 10-inch multimedia display and power-adjustable steering wheel.

SEE ALSO: Mazda announces details about 2019 Miata MX-5

Tech & Safety pack includes Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic alert with Auto Brake function, triple-eyed LED headlights with Advanced Headlamp System, a driver's heads-up display and wireless charging for smartphones. Also, when applied to the F Sport trim level, it provides Adaptive Variable Suspension – brand's latest engineering wonder that provides automatic, independent damping force for each wheel in response to driver's inputs and road conditions.

Source: Lexus