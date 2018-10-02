It has been a while since we have last posted about Miata lineup. Finally, we hear news from Mazda team, regarding our favorite speedster. New 2019 Miata MX-5 comes with confidence, style and numerous revisions and upgrades that would make a difference.

First, we should mention that the new guy enters the lineup with a new and revised SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter power unit and tons of other engineering and styling goodies and upgrades, including black soft top, standard LED headlights and taillights, 16-inch alloys, cloth seats, dual power side mirrors, power windows, 6-speaker audio system, MAZDA CONNECTTM infotainment and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry. And from this honorable base, the trim levels build up – the flagship can be specified with Brembo/BBS Package and Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package. These include Brembo rotors and calipers, red-painted brake calipers, dark gunmetal BBS forged alloys, functional side sill extensions, a rear bumper skirt and heated leather upholstery. And the Brembo/BBS/Recaro pack replaces the leather-trimmed seats with heated Recaro buckets. Neat!

SEE ALSO: Hyundai showcases new i30 "N Option" concept car

In terms of drivetrain system, all 2019 MX-5 come with SKUACTIV-G 2.0-liter power unit, producing a total of 181hp and 151lb-ft of torque. Also, all the internal improvements and changes result on more torque output through its rev range and delivers 700rpm higher redline, compared to older models. The engine can be mated to a standard SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission or an optional 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a dedicated Sport mode. Enjoy!

Source: Mazda