Lexus team is ready to demonstrate its full line of luxury vehicles at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, including the new 2022 Lexus NX and the IS 500 Performance Launch Edition.

The 2022 Lexus NX has been fully revised from the inside out and now features an entirely new platform with a panoramic moonroof and striking 20-inch glossy aluminum wheels. In terms of performance, the vehicle relies on an agile 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine and generates a total of 450hp.

On the other hand, the IS 500 Performance Launch Edition is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 and comes in a limited run of 500 units. All of them generate 472hp at 7,100rpm and 395 lb-ft of torque at 4,800rpm.

In terms of aesthetics and design, the Launch Edition features exclusive 19-inch split-seven-spoke alloy wheels, neat curves, and elegant lines, and will be exclusively sold with the brand's new color, Incognito. As it comes to the cabin, the new 2022 IS 500 features Takumi craftsmanship materials and includes a sporty two-tone black and gray Ultrasuede trimming.

The Chicago Auto Show takes place July 15th-19th at McCormick Place, located at 2301 King Dr., and gives the chance to different manufacturers to showcase their latest models, technologies, and concept approach.