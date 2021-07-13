Vauxhall has revealed the all-new 8th generation of the Astra. The new lineup will offer two performance levels with plug-in hybrids, petrol and diesel engines. Also, the new Astra will come with a new design language and numerous enhancements.

A bit larger than its predecessor, the Astra is only 4mm longer but comes with a considerably larger wheelbase of 2,675mm. Alongside the neat changes in the exterior design, the vehicle also features adaptive Intelli-Lux LED Pixel lights with 168 LED elements.

In terms of interior, the new Astra features a revised cabin with a fully digitalized panel and instrument cluster. The advanced human-machine interface (HMI) offers more intuitive control, while the passengers can control different interior functions via the extra-wide touchscreens.

Drivetrain system

New Astra is based on the third generation of highly flexible EMP2 multi-energy architecture and features numerous systems that make the ride way more pleasurable and safe. Such are McPherson strut suspension, multifunction camera, sensors and radars for even more visibility and road control.

SEE ALSO: New Nissan LEAF comes with the exclusive Canto sound technology

In terms of driver assistance systems, new Astra includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Transmission, Stop&Go function, INtelli-Vision 360-degrees, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and active Lane Positioning.