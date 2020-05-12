Centrica plc, the parent company of British Gas, and the Lotus team are working together to develop a new model of electric vehicle ownership which will fully integrate the future mobility capabilities and the green energy benefits.

The teams will try to make the vehicle an extension to the home – the car will be capable of storing electricity, minimizing emissions, and generating new income by providing services to the energy market. Furthermore, the energy company will also facilitate a sustainability program that leverages the innovative low carbon technologies and helps mitigate the environmental impact of everything from manufacturing through sales and the day-to-day activities of Lotus employees, heling achieve brand's carbon reduction goals.

The new partnership aids towards establishing a new global charging and energy infrastructure for new products as part of Lotus' path towards the zero-emission driving experience.

Centrica Group CEO Chris O'Shea said: "We are committed to helping our customers and communities achieve net-zero and to do so, we must enable the change to electric vehicles. We have the technology, the skills and the scale to do this and our partnership with Lotus is another step in bringing our commitment to life." Lotus Cars CEO Phil Popham said: "Our journey to net-zero carbon is absolutely lock-in-step with the Vision80 strategy for Lotus – taking us to eighty years of the business in 2028. By then we will have transformed Lotus into a truly global player in the high-performance high-technology sector with a new range of cars that remain true to our fundamental promise of always being ‘For The Drivers'. The difference is the energy and infrastructure that will power and support these products in the future – this new partnership demonstrates the progress being made and the ambition of our vision." Carl Bayliss, Vice President of Centrica Innovations, said: "Owning an electric vehicle isn't the same as owning an internal combustion engine car. We see a future where the customer, car and home are connected, enabling new services beyond charging the car, and new products and experiences replacing the unremarkable standard relationship with energy and the ownership of a car today.

