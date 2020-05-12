In its ever-evolving efforts to monitor and reduce the environmental impact on vehicles, FCA has completed its latest Global Warming Potential analysis. The endeavors result in the revised 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited – compared to its predecessors, this machine offers an overall GWP which is lower with 15 per cent. This GWP improvement was calculated using industry-standard software which examines numerous factors associated with vehicle's design, production and on-road performance. Such factors include:

the environmental impact of fuel production and delivery

material use

the vehicle's own fuel consumption

Determinations are based on 150,000 miles of operation. And improvements are measured by contrasting anticipated C02-equivalent greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions, with those of comparable vehicles.

C02-equivalent, or CO2e, is a term for describing various greenhouse gases as a common unit. For any quantity and type of greenhouse gas, CO2e signifies the amount of CO2 that would have an equivalent effect on global warming.

In this case, the comparison was made with the previous-generation Wrangler Unlimited, as powered by its only available engine – FCA's award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 – and a since-discontinued five-speed automatic transmission.

Additionally, new Wrangler's performance was measured as equipped with the optional 270hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 power unit, featuring a built-in stop-start function. Each new Wrangler Unlimited has the potential to account for a 14-metric-ton reduction in GHG emissions, which is equivalent to:

GHG emissions of three passenger cars, driven for one year

C02e output from 7.7 tons of coal burned in a power-generation plant

C02e produced when powering 2.4 average American homes for one year

Further improvements include FCA's TroqueFlite eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can be mounted to either the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 unit or the optional 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6. Additionally, for the first configuration, the advanced gearbox helps the 2020 Wrangler Unlimited achieve a 21 miles-per-gallon rating in the US Environmental Protection Agency's combined city/highway test cycle.

In fact, for the Sahara trim level, 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited may be geared with a version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 that features FCA's eTorque mild-hybrid technology. Additionally, the new-gen Wrangler Unlimited can be specified with a 3.6-liter V6 from FCA's award-winning Pentastar engine lineup. It also comes with a choice of a TorqueFlite eight-speed gearbox or a six-speed manual system. Neat!

Source: Jeep