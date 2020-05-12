Jeep makes further approaches to become a greener brand
In its ever-evolving efforts to monitor and reduce the environmental impact on vehicles, FCA has completed its latest Global Warming Potential analysis. The endeavors result in the revised 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited – compared to its predecessors, this machine offers an overall GWP which is lower with 15 per cent. This GWP improvement was calculated using industry-standard software which examines numerous factors associated with vehicle's design, production and on-road performance. Such factors include:
- the environmental impact of fuel production and delivery
- material use
- the vehicle's own fuel consumption
- Determinations are based on 150,000 miles of operation. And improvements are measured by contrasting anticipated C02-equivalent greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions, with those of comparable vehicles.
- C02-equivalent, or CO2e, is a term for describing various greenhouse gases as a common unit. For any quantity and type of greenhouse gas, CO2e signifies the amount of CO2 that would have an equivalent effect on global warming.
- In this case, the comparison was made with the previous-generation Wrangler Unlimited, as powered by its only available engine – FCA's award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 – and a since-discontinued five-speed automatic transmission.
Additionally, new Wrangler's performance was measured as equipped with the optional 270hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 power unit, featuring a built-in stop-start function. Each new Wrangler Unlimited has the potential to account for a 14-metric-ton reduction in GHG emissions, which is equivalent to:
- GHG emissions of three passenger cars, driven for one year
- C02e output from 7.7 tons of coal burned in a power-generation plant
- C02e produced when powering 2.4 average American homes for one year
Further improvements include FCA's TroqueFlite eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can be mounted to either the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 unit or the optional 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6. Additionally, for the first configuration, the advanced gearbox helps the 2020 Wrangler Unlimited achieve a 21 miles-per-gallon rating in the US Environmental Protection Agency's combined city/highway test cycle.
In fact, for the Sahara trim level, 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited may be geared with a version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 that features FCA's eTorque mild-hybrid technology. Additionally, the new-gen Wrangler Unlimited can be specified with a 3.6-liter V6 from FCA's award-winning Pentastar engine lineup. It also comes with a choice of a TorqueFlite eight-speed gearbox or a six-speed manual system. Neat!
Source: Jeep