Lotus, the famous motorsport brand, has revealed an all-new competition-spec GT4 vehicle, based on the famous Emira sports car model.

This new Lotus entry marks the culmination of the brand's 70 years of experience and also the mark of an exciting new era for the world of performance vehicles.

The vehicle is developed in collaboration with GML Group, and both teams are committed to writing a new and meaningful chapter in the legacy of the two brands.

At the moment, the Hethel-based development team is focused on delivering advanced dynamics and high-speed stability. The idea is to modify the lightweight and advanced Toyota 3.5-liter V6 engine and optimize the GT4 handling and stability in such a way that the vehicle promises more than a successful competition.

