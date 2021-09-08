Lotus announces a new project with a supercar evolved in
Lotus, the famous motorsport brand, has revealed an all-new competition-spec GT4 vehicle, based on the famous Emira sports car model.
This new Lotus entry marks the culmination of the brand's 70 years of experience and also the mark of an exciting new era for the world of performance vehicles.
The vehicle is developed in collaboration with GML Group, and both teams are committed to writing a new and meaningful chapter in the legacy of the two brands.
At the moment, the Hethel-based development team is focused on delivering advanced dynamics and high-speed stability. The idea is to modify the lightweight and advanced Toyota 3.5-liter V6 engine and optimize the GT4 handling and stability in such a way that the vehicle promises more than a successful competition.
Richard Selwin, Race Programme Manager, Lotus, commented: The all-new Emira GT4 is an exciting next step following the hugely successful launch of the Emira road car. We have worked hard with the team at RML Group to ensure this next-generation of Lotus GT car will deliver race-winning performance.
Simon Holloway, Commercial Director, RML Group, commented: We are delighted to be collaborating with Lotus on the all-new Emira GT4 Concept. Both companies have a long and successful motorsport pedigree, and to bring that together at such an exciting time for Lotus is a welcome validation of our vision and values.