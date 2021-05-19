Goodwood announced that the Central Feature at the 2021 Festival of Speed will be Lotus. The iconic brand, best known for its advanced road and race cars will be the main focus at this year's event and will showcase some neat features included in the vehicle lineup.

Since its foundation back in 1997 to this present day, GoodWood Festival of Speed has showcased the most interesting and greatest achievements in the world of motorsport.

As it comes to Lotus, the brand was last selected as the Central Feature back in 2012, with a 3D infinity loop sculpture that celebrated the singularity of purpose of a Lotus race car. Among the many records broken by Lotus, the Type 25 still holds Goodwood Motor Circuit's period lap record. In the course of winning the last ever Formula 1 race at Goodwood, on Easter Monday 1965, Jim Clark in a Lotus 25 tied for fastest lap with Jackie Stewart, in a time of 1m 20.4. The record stands as a tribute to the skill and bravery of the drivers and to the passion for lightweight engineering and innovation that thrives at Lotus to this day.

SEE ALSO: Renault expands the Captur lineup and presents R.S. Line and SE Limited trim levels

At this year's event, Lotus will also unveil to the Emira, brand's all-new and anticipated sports car. Developed as part of the ongoing transformation of Lotus which has captured the imagination of car enthusiasts worldwide, the Emira will set new standards of technology, comfort, functionality and everyday useability for Lotus.