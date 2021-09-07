Fiat Professional's Ducato model is the first-ever commercial vehicle to benefit from the level 2 autonomous Advanced Driver Assistance System.

The Ducato offers a range of technologies aimed at improving the driving experience and also making the Ducato safer for the environment.

Some of the added technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop And Go function, as well as Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Jam Assist with independent assistance functions. Additional features include speed limitation, braking control for unexpected obstacles such as pedestrians and cyclists, road sign recognition, and driver attentiveness monitoring.

Additional advanced connectivity features include the optional Full Digital Cockpit, combining a 7-inch digital TFT color touchscreen display and two side digital gauges for RPM and fuel level. Uconnect 10-inch radio navigation with touchscreen color display and updated wireless connectivity compatible with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. In combination with the ADAS technology, the 7-inch central digital display provides clear driver assistance systems information and warning.

The flagship model of the Fiat Professional range, launched in 1981, wears its 40-year history with pride, having already celebrated its status as the best-selling light commercial vehicle in Europe in 2020.