Having conquered city streets of Britain, new PEUGEOT 3008 lineup meets its latest family member: an exclusive machine with tons of additional features and revised systems that make it stand out from the crowd. Let's find out more, shall we?

The unique vehicle features a drivetrain system, based on the 1.6-liter PureTech GT Line and features a series of subtle all-terrain upgrades. There are Grippy Cooper AT3 off-road tires fitted to a set of 17-inch steel wheels with underbody protection and front skid plate.

As it seems, this a pure PEUGEOT vehicle with a sexy twist in terms of styling and technology. We see all these well-known attributes that make the brand famous, along with new components that mark the exclusivity of the vehicle.

There are powerful LED lights at the front, along with Rival aluminum roof rack, which provides additional illumination when driving on unmarked roads. What is also special about this setup is the fully retractable ARB Simpson roof tent fitted on the top. Neat!

The unique model comes with exclusive exterior wrap paint and is fitted with a bicycle rack. 3008 SUV was created for a feature in Top Gear Magazine and successfully tackled the northern section of the well-known Ho Chi Minch trail in Vietnam as part of the on- and off-road driving experience.

Source: PEUGEOT