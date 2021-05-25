The lot list for the Classic Car Auctions sale at the London Classic Car Show is increasing by the day with new fabulous and low-mileage entries.

1977 Lotus Esprit Series 1

The first new vehicle in the list is a special 1977 Lotus Esprit Series 1 with 27,000 miles on the clock. The engine, gearbox and chassis all have matching numbers, and the interior has been retrimmed by SJ Sportscars in Tartan and Green fabric, with Orange carpets – which is 100% period correct.

1985 Ford Escort 1.6 Injection Cabriolet

The vehicle has covered about 29,400 miles and has had only one owner. It is also in perfect condition and has been recommissioned.

1975 Jaguar E-Type S3 Roadster

This particular Jag still wears its original coat of Signal Red with black interior and chrome wires and has covered 32,600 miles. The history file contains the original Passport to Service with six stamps, an original sales brochure, owners handbook and no less than 29 MOT certificates.

2005 Mercedes-Benz SL55 AMG F1 (R230)

With only 21,800 miles, the AMG F1 is superbly retained and comes with Iridium Silver with this elegant Alpaca Grey interior. It has had only three owners and comes with a comprehensive history file and original book pack.

Gary Dunne, Sales Manager for CCA commented: The line up for our debut at The London Classic Car Show is impressive and we have many more cars going live on our website in the coming days. This sale will be momentous for us – this is our first auction outside of the Midlands and is our first auction where buyers can attend in person for 18 months. We cannot wait to welcome you back into the auction hall at the end of June!

Source: Classic Car Auctions