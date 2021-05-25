SKODA Octavia Scout has long been the choice of emergency services thanks to its enhanced off-road potential and the many possibilities for customization. The latest vehicle in the lineup is set to be no exception: it is even more reliable and is also is fully converted to the requirements it is set to meet.

The vehicle can be specified with a choice of a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel power unit with either 150hp or 200hp output, and mated to an AWD DSG gearbox. Furthermore, the vehicle is raised by 15mm, compared to the standard Octavia, and has a total ground clearance of 161mm. The vehicle also Scout boasts a 15.8° approach angle, 13.9° departure angle, and ramp angle of up to 19.7°.

The Scout is also the first Octavia model to offer the optimal Off-Road function. This feature adapts the stability systems (ABS, ASR, ESC, and others) for off-road driving and ensures smooth power delivery, and holds the DSG gearbox at higher rpm before shifting. In addition, the Scout offers 640 liters of boot space and can hold all the equipment for any police force, fire, and rescue service team. There's also a dual-zone climatronic and 10 airbags.

In terms of interior, Scout includes black thermoflux upholstery with Tabor brown stitching and Scout logos. There's a large 10.25-inch display for the Virtual Cockpit and a 10-inch touchscreen. Occupants can also benefit from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with five USB Type-C ports.

Source: SKODA