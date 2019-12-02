Sixty years ago, the 5000 GT, a 2+2 coupe, was presented at the Turin Motor Show and was the undisputed star of the event. Maserati celebrates the anniversary with a special lineup that honors the Shah of Persia, Reza Pahlavi. There were mere 34 models built at the Viale Ciro Menotti plant in Modena, with bodywork added by Italy's top coachbuilders of the period.

The project continued to 1959, and was in effect a new car and not merely a customization: the engine was a V8 power unit that generated a total of 405hp and was featuring a displacement of almost five liters.

The car of which the first bodywork was built by Carrozzeria Touring, was launched at the 1959 Turin Motor Show and received the nickname "Shah of Persia" in honor of the unique customer. Only three of that special version were ever produced.

In the following year, 1960, the 500 GT was exhibited on the stand of the Geneva Motor Show, with a few revisions to the engine. The most interesting fact about the Maserati 5000 GT was that it was built with bodywork by almost all the leading Italian coachbuilders at the time: from Allemano, Pininfarina, Monterosa, Ghia, Bertone and Frua and Michelotti for Vignale.

Maserati team has proven that it is absolutely capable of creating a prestigious product that showcases exclusive elegance, impeccable functionality and absolute comfort, all blended with a refined drivetrain system. 5000 GT is definitely a VIP vehicle in terms of exclusivity and performance.

Source: Maserati