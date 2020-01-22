Maserati begins production on 225 limited series "Edizione Ribelle" vehicles that will arrive in North American showrooms at the end of March 2020. It is a limited run of vehicles and includes 100 Ghibli S Q4, 100 Levante S, and 25 Quattroporte S Q4, in the GranSport trim.

The new sporty black exterior will feature Nero Ribelle Mica Paint and Nerissimo Package, which are the most apparent upgrades. The Nerissimo Package includes Black Chrome finish on the grille upper bezel trim, rear trunk accent, side air vents, Maserati badges on the c-pillars and the Maserati logo. Also covered in black are the window surrounds, exhaust tips, vertical grille bars and the 20-inch Dark Wheels with contrasting red brake calipers.

In terms of interior, the exclusive lineup comes with leather Sport Seats in contrasting two-tone leather of Nero and Rosso (Black and Red) with contrasting stitching. There are also Alcantara headliner, trident stitched headrest and carbon fiber trim that altogether enhance the cabin. For added comfort the vehicles include heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats. The series also feature exclusive exterior badging and a unique number for each single machine.

SEE ALSO: Audi reveals its first hybrid Q5 model. Check it out!

Maserati GranSport added features for 2020 model year include standard soft close doors and heated steering wheels and numerous driver-assistive technologies with forward collision warning plus, active blind spot assist and surround view camera.

Source: Maserati