Maserati's racing debut was exactly 95 years ago – on the 25th of April the Tipo26 won the 1,500cc class at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati at the wheel.

Brand's history in the competition and its connection with the racing world inspired the unveiling of the new F Tributo Special Edition, which made its world premiere at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021. F stands for Fangio, the driver who made his mark on an entire era. Tributo, on the other hand, pays homage to the glorious victories of the past.

The new generation of special series is available on Ghibli and Levante variants with two exclusive colors - Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo - and evokes Maserati's energetic spirit in this sporty version alluring in both looks and details.

Furthermore, the reference to the past is inscribed on the exterior. Red is the color of Italian motorsports, and the historical Maserati vehicles have always been covered in red color, which represents Italy and the thrill of high speeds.

Azzurro Tributo, on the other hand, reminds of the color scheme of the City of Modena, Maserati's historic home.

In fact, there are some more references to the Fangio 250F, with its distinctive red and yellow livery, yellow brake calipers, and wheel trims.

In order to complete the exterior look, Levante F Tributo is fitted with large Anteo 21-inch wheels in Black and Ghibli F Tributo with 21-inch Titano wheels, both sets covered in glossy black. There's also an exclusive glossy black badge on the wheel arch and the trident logo is covered in body color on the C-pillar.

Finally, the shades of the exterior details are reflected in the interior with its red and yellow details.

Source: Maserati