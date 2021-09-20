The MC20 has received the award for "Product Design of the Year" 2021 from the European Product Design Award. The vehicle has also been recognized as the "Top Design Winner" in the Transportation/Auto/Truck/Mobile Home and "Winner" in Transportation/Other Transportation Design categories.

The European Product Design Award is an event that honors the efforts and talents of designers and engineers in the automotive industry. There are thousands of vehicles and design projects that are evaluated each year and only a handful of them remain worthy for the final award.

Klaus Busse, Maserati Head of Design, said: Our mission was to design a car that would be remembered in the future as the model that launched the Maserati New Era. And I think we've achieved our goal with MC20. We are honoured to receive this coveted accolade, which recognises the work of an entire team, who have made a wholehearted commitment to this unique project.

As it comes to the vehicle, the MC20 is designed by Centro Stile Maserati in Turin and is a blend of elegance and sporty character. Maserati MC20 is innovative by nature, and every design detail is functional, and not only beautiful.

Maserati MC20 super sports car is genuinely a 100% made-in Italy car, developed by the Maserati Innovation Lab and built at the historic Modena plant.