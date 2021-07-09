Maserati's MC20 super sports car made its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and took off to a ride at the famous hill climb in the Supercar Run.

The vehicle is the brand's first mid-engine two-seater super sports car that boasts a top speed of 202mph and is also the first Maserati to include a carbon-fiber monocoque, meaning the whole vehicle weights only 1500kgs. Also, the vehicle is paired to a powerful F1-derived power unit, which offers an exceptional weight-to-power ratio and neat performance rates – the vehicle is capable of achieving 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds. The engine is on display alongside the MC20 in the Supercar Paddock.

Also, the Ghibli Trofeo, Maserati's performance saloon also made an appearance at the show and took a run at the hill climb as part of First Glance, showcasing its powerful 580hp V8 unit that is capable of reaching 100km/h in 4.3 seconds.