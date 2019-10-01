Back in 1929, and more precisely, on 28 September, Mario Umberto "Baconin" Borzacchini has set a world speed record for flying 10 kilometers. The vehile was a Maserati Tipo V4 and has made its race debut some days earlier – on 15th of September. The race was held on the old state highway no. 10-Padina Inferiore, which runs a straight line East-North-East out of the city of Cremona for approximately 17 kilometers. The 10km course started from the town hall at Gadesco Pieve Delmona and finished at Sant' Antonio d'Anniata, a village near Pessina Cremonese, with a 3 kilometer margin for the flying start and stopping.

The rules back then required the course to be completed twice, once in each direction. Also, the time of the record was measured by taking the average of the times logged. Borzacchini has managed to cover the uphill leg in 2'25"20/100 with an average speed of 247km/h. On the downhill leg the run took two more seconds, logging exactly at 2'27"40/100, giving the average of 244km/h. Also, the overall average time was measured at 2'26"30/100 and a speed of 246km/h.

This record was a resounding success and an outstanding achievement, celebrated in Bologna with a dinner hosted by the Automobile Club attended by the city's top officials – businessmen, racers and other notable figures.

The 1929 Maserati Tipo V4

The vehicle itself, the Maserati Tipo V4, is a major milestone for the brand in terms of innovation and futuristic vision. The aim was to produce a powerful engine by blending two identical straight eight engines. This comprehensive design got together two Tipo 26B engines mounted side by side, connected by a single crankcase containing two crankshafts.

The name of the model, Tipo V4 derives from the layout of the row of cylinders, placed exactly at 25° angle, and the displacement of 4 liters. Each of the two sets of cylinders has its own magneto ignition, its own carburetor with supercharger and crankshaft that altogether ensure a total output of 280hp.

Furthermore, the chassis was especially reinforced to cope with the massive power of the engine. The system is consistent of a standard C-section pressed steel rails, 4-speed gearbox with a single propeller shaft and a semi-elliptical spring suspension. This setup ensures lesser tire wear and enhances the capabilities of the braking system.

Key technical features

Engine: sixteen cylinders, in two rows of eight in 25° V arrangement Displacement: 3,961 cc Power: from 280 hp to 305 hp Transmission: mechanical four speeds + reverse Chassis: riveted C-section pressed steel section rails and cross-members Dry weight: 1,050 kg Top speed: 260 km/h

