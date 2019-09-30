Lexus team announces a second Black Line Special Edition lineup based on the NX 300 model. The newcomers now feature FWD and AWD systems, exclusive exterior and interior design components and new hi-tech gadgets. Let's check out more, shall we?

2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Edition is based on the Premium Package and comes with 18-inch exclusive bronze-finished wheels, paired with Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Gray Pearl or Metador Red Mica finishes. Of course, the signature front black grille is present, all along with black fog lamp housings and black exterior mirrors.

Furthermore, 2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Edition comes with next-gen Parking Assist, Power Rear Door and a new navigation system. The continuation of the Black Line editions on the NX is a pure reflection on both the popularity of the NX lineup and the additional possibilities for personalization.

In terms of interior, the NX 300 Black Line Special Edition comes with a bronze theme with numerous exclusive ornaments for the seats, central console, door trim, floormats and key gloves. Additionally, there are black headliner and heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and Lexus' own Memory System for added comfort.

New 2020 NX 300 Black Line Special Editions also feature 10.3-inch multimedia display as a standard feature, Android Auto and Applea CarPlay smartphone integration, Google Assistant and many more. The lineup is limited to 2,000 crossovers and every single one can be specified with a front-wheel-drive system or all-wheel-drive system.

Enjoy!

Source: Lexus