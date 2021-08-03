Aston Martin celebrates its 70th anniversary since it entered the American market at the Monterey Car Week. The event will host the North American debut of the new Valhalla model, alongside a reveal of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

In addition, Aston Martin's event will also include a selection of the brand's special GT and SUV models, recognizing the British ultra-luxury lineup of vehicles.

Aston Martin will also honor its relationship with the James Bond film franchise spanning more than 50 years

70 Years of Aston Martin the Americas

2021 marks indeed the 70th anniversary of the brand selling its first vehicle in North America. Shortly after entering production back in 1950 with the recently unveiled DB2 saloon, AM team decided to expand its business share and begin sales in the Americas.

The success of the DB2 in North America was a resounding one and since this notable beginning the brand has retained its popularity among the American audience.

Q By Aston Martin Specials – V12 Speedster

Aston Martin will also showcase the V12 Speedster to America for display at the event. Created by the "Q" division, Aston Martin's bespoke customization service provider, the vehicle demonstrates perfect design and impeccable drivetrain system, all blended with the team's rich experience and dedication.

50+ Years of James Bond

The bond between the brands has been alive and well for more than 50 years, and has become a symbol of style and elegance. Prior to the premiere of the last movie in the franchise, No Time to Die, Aston Martin will celebrate the debut of the first Aston Martin in the James Bond movies – the iconic 1964 DB5.