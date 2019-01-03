McLaren Beirut confirms the arrival of two supercars from McLaren into the Lebanese market. The British manufacturer will present new Senna and limited edition McLaren 600LT at an exclusive and already sold-out event. Along with the official unveiling and review, both vehicles will be available for fan, car-spotter and customer views and reviews.

McLaren Senna

The first machine to be presented at the show bears the name Senna and is part of brand's Ultimate Series. It comes with low vehicle height and weight, extreme power output, generated by a refined drivetrain system, aerodynamic excellence and as expected from McLaren, advanced active suspension system. The first unit that arrives in Lebanon is finished in Graphite Grey and has just been delivered to McLaren enthusiast and entrepreneur Tarek Abu Ghazekeh in Beirut. Sweet!

McLaren 600LT

The limited series marks the beginning of the next chapter in McLaren Longtail story and sets new benchmark for speed, power and refinement in the whole segment. The car has been comprehensively reengineered with minimized weight, refined aerodynamics and of course, boosted power output capabilities. With a weight of just 1,247kg, the 600hp and 620Nm machine sprints from 0 to 100km/h in mere 2.9 seconds and requires 8.2 seconds to speed from 0 to 200km/h. The heart of the beast is a 3.8 state-of-the-art twin-turbocharged V8 engine that was exclusively revised and upgraded in order to provide the most refined and pleasurable McLaren driving experience.

McLaren Beirut is operated by RYMCO from showroom located at 3 Beirut, Omar Daouk Street, Downtown – Solidere, Beirut.

