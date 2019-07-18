The last McLaren 600LT Coupe vehicle, built at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking is a special unit for two particular reasons. First, it is the 1,000th car to be sold by McLaren London, the first-ever McLaren Automotive retailer, and second, as mentioned, it's the latest one driven out from the production plant.

McLaren Special Operation has geared this remarkable unit with some exclusive additions. The 1,000th unit features a bespoke MSO Bespoke Rood Scoop finished in Gloss Visual Carbon Fiber, MSO Defined Carbon Fiber Roof and Cantrails and MSO Clubsport Pro Pack, which is comprised of super-lightweight carbon-fiber racing seats, carbon-fiber interior components, MSO front fender louvres and MSO 6-point harnesses.

Furthermore, the special vehicle comes with exclusive ‘600LT' icon on the headrests and throttle pedal. Also, the seat pads have been stitched in McLaren Orange. Just as the Alcantara-covered steering wheel. The exclusive vehicle also comes with Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker audio system and McLaren Track Telemetry system with lap time function and three cameras.

SEE ALSO: Kia designers reveal sketches of upcoming XCeed crossover lineup!

This 600LT has been designed with a focus on the track – it comes with further weight loss upgrades, optimized aerodynamics and even more appealing expression. All these changes and upgrades contribute to the overall performance rates and along with the agile 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 unit reach a top speed of 324km/h and a 0-100km/h run in mere 2.9-seconds.

Source: McLaren