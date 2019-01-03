Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd will introduce three new trim levels to the Vito lineup. These additions will aid customers to choose the right vehicle for the right purpose. Launching in January, all new Vito models will benefit form a leather steering wheel, comfort driver's seat, automatic headlights and parking sensors. And something more – the lineup will feature PURE, PROGRESSIVE and PREMIUM lines.

PURE comes with Audio 10 infotainment system, Active Parking Assist, parking sensors, heated and electrically adjusted exterior mirrors, overhead control panel and heat-insulating glass as part of the standard equipment. This upgrade pack is available for 109 CDI, 111 CDI, 114 CDI.

SEE ALSO: Hyundai incorporates fingerprint technologies in future models!

On the other hand, PROGRESSIVE offers metallic paint, color-coded front and rear bumpers, Audio 15 infotainment system, electrically folding mirrors, front fog lamps, cruise control, full wheel trims and driver's seat lumbar support. Available for all engines except for the top 119 CDI.

And last, but not least, PREMIUM comes with air conditioning, 17-inch alloy wheels, a chrome radiator grille, reversing camera, anti-theft protection package and double lock, velour floor mats, and pre-installation for Becker Map Pilot navigation.

SEE ALSO: Land Rover team announces details about 2020 Defender

Also, Vito Tourer will retain the previous two PRO and SELECT trim lines and another one, SPORT will be added in the near future. Furthermore, Vito lengths will be identified as L1, L2 and L3 that would replace the former Compact, Long and Extra Long nomenclature.

Source: Mercedes-Benz