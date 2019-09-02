McLaren Special Operations (MSO) will premiere its recently restored F1 #063 at the Hampton Court Concours d'Elegance outside London, England on September 6-8.

After the announcement of the McLaren F1 Certification programme at last year's event, MSO continues its confident presentation with this year's latest project. As custodians of the F1 legacy, MSO continues to develop and manufacture parts to ensure every F1 remains authentic and an icon of the road.

As it comes to the vehicle, Chassis 63 has undergone a comprehensive restoration over a period of 18-months. Initially the body and drivetrain were stripped from the vehicle. At the same time, the interior was then re-trimmed in the original Semi Aniline leather, which was an exclusive feature for this car. The body is finished in Woking Grey – a color reportedly inspired by the often slate-colored English sky.

Furthermore, Woking Grey Alcantara was used on the dashboard and the perforated passenger seats. The driver's seat was re-trimmed in Woking Grey leather with a red perforated Alcantara central panel. There are also carpets with the same fabric and a steering wheel that features the original design.

In terms of drivetrain system, vehicle's 6.1-liter normally-aspirated engine was completely redesigned. Once finished, the unit was dyno tested in order to ensure that it generates these massive 618hp that are capable to power the McLaren F1 to 243mph. Sweet!

The restoration was completed in June with almost 3,000 hours of work, which include final road and track testing. Once the work on chassis 63 was completed, it was handed over to the owner at the McLaren Technology Centre.

Of course, the vehicle comes with its own unique Certificate of Authenticity – which McLaren Automotive is the only organization in the world able to issue. Neat!

Source: McLaren