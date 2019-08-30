Southern California-based automaker and high-tech incubator Karma Automotive has created four custom vehicles to commemorate final production of its 2019 Revero supercar. These four machines are the last 2019 Revero Karma produced before the beginning of production of the latest 2020 Revero GT.

Each custom 2019 Revero is handcrafted at Karma's Innovation and Customization Center and exemplifies the one-of-a-kind customization opportunities available to Karma customers. Each vehicle features a blend of custom body finish, calipers, wheels and interior special stitching and control panel jewels.

These four custom vehicles are celebration of the original Revero, Karma's first model and launch pad of its enterprise. For Karma, these custom Reveros also expose brand's high-tech luxury future – the one that will provide the ultimate in vehicle customization as the brand readies itself to expand its bespoke offering to the 2020 Revero GT and future models.

The four custom 2019 Revero vehicles have all been presold are now bound for Karma team's retail partners in Newport Beach, Calif., Albany, N.Y, and Naples, Fla. Customers can also look forward to the announcement of Karma's customization program for the new 2020 Revero GT in fourth quarter of 2019.

Source: Karma Automotive