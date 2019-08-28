Mecum's recent collector car auction, held between August, 15-17 in Monterey, California, brought $32.2 million in overall sales by auction close and totals have since reached $38 million with the additional post-auction Bid Goes On events.

The GTB/4 was far from the only Ferrari at the event – top sales were dominated by brand's fines vehicles. While the vintage Ferraris came out on top, as expected, the second highest seller hailed a contemporary machine – a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari, sold for $2,64 million. Other seven-figure sales have included a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder with low miles and an exclusive Weissach Package, all for $1,43 million. Other notable sales include a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTS for $1.1 million and the last 289 Cobra for $1.05 million.

As it comes to vintage collectables, Monterey audience has witnessed six examples of deals that brought six-figures to the sellers. Two include coveted Crocker small-tanks topped all motorcycle sales an unrestored 1936 model, bought for $825,000 and a restored 1937 example for $715,000.

The complete top 10 collector-car sales at 2019 Mecum Monterey event include:

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 (Lot F119) at $2,750,000

2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (Lot S102) at $2,640,000

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Lot F91.1) at $1,430,000

1966 Ferrari 275 GTS (Lot F122) at $1,100,000

1965 Shelby 289 Cobra CSX2588 (Lot F139) at $1,045,000

1936 Crocker Small Tank (Lot S103) at $825,000

1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster (Lot S131) at $742,500

1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona (Lot S113) at $715,000

1937 Crocker Small Tank (Lot S142) at $715,000

1933 Stutz DV-32 Dual Cowl Phaeton (Lot S126) at $495,000

Source: Mecum Auctions