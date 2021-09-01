Mecum Auctions, the large collector and auction company, will host a set of three collector car auctions in October on back-to-back weekends in three cities.

The events come on the heels of some neat accomplishments for the renowned house, during a period of great shows and ample generation of funds.

As a leader in the field of auctioning, the Mecum team will launch a big campaign that will include three standalone auction events held over three consecutive weekends - The first will be held in Las Vegas Oct. 7-9, followed by an auction in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Oct. 15-16 and then one in the Chicago region Oct. 21-23. Each event is expected to see between 600 and 1,000 classic and collector cars for sale.

