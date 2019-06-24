Although being a sexy and agile machine, the A45 AMG has undergone an exclusive upgrade session by the excellent engineers at DTE Systems. The vehicle was fitted with a special PedalBox gadget, which boosts the overall performance rates and contribute to the sportier and more aggressive road behavior. Let's check out more!

The tuning box PowerControl RX generates additional 32hp and 65Nm for the massive and final 338hp and 465Nm for the lucky Mercedes A45 AMG. In order to improve vehicle's performance, the technicians at DTE Systems have accurately connected vehicle's sensors to the small box, ensuring that the overall performance rates are better than the stock model, all along with improved boost pressure, intake pressure and camshaft sensor.

However, what makes this upgrade special is the ensured smartphone control. AMG drivers can be set to an individual DTE mode – for optimizing vehicle's performance for urban traffic, country lane or motorway. App's new highlights are real-time engine condition, accelerometer and a g-force measurement. Sweet!

SEE ALSO: Kahn Design presents Defender "End Edition"!

With all these upgrades, the lucky AMG speeds from 0 to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds, which means a 10 per cent better time, compared to the stock model. Of course, engine response and overall agility are greatly boosted. And the best thing is that the PedalBox is plugged with only two connectors to the Mercedes accelerator pedal electronics and is immediately ready to use.

Source: DTE Systems