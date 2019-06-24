Chelsea Truck Company pays tribute to the Defender lineup with the unveiling of the latest "End Edition" 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Station Wagon. Coming with tons of upgrades, the latest CTC project catches the eye with both interior and exterior changes. Let's find out more!

The exterior is more expressive, compared to the original design, thanks to the addition of new front and rear wide wings, integrated vents and bolt apertures. There's also a new bumper with integrated lightning, bumper sump guard, side vents and bonnet vents that help to cool down the engine and tubular side steps that are notable addition to the revised vehicle.

Furthermore, there's an exclusive set of Mondial wheels in Volcanic Black in 9x20-inch, fitted with Cooper Discovery A/T3 275x55x20-inch tires with crosshair exhaust system, suspension lift, up-rated gas shocks and hard wearing mud flaps. As you have guessed it already, these technical changes do contribute to vehicle's tough and masculine expression. Sweet!

Additional goodies include privacy glass, GTB front and middle folding seats in quilted and perforated leather. And in order to match the seats, the central glove box, passenger dashboard, grab handles, door panel inserts, instrument binnacle, rear door panel and sun visors are all upholstered.

Driver also benefits from a Churchill time clock and speedo/rev counter fascia, door entry sill plates, rear cabin access, hard wearing front and rear cabin floor mats, Double 3-spoke steering wheel in billet brushes and a set of vented machined aluminum foot pedals.

What finishes this premium and stylish tuning project is the set of discreet Kahn branding. Enjoy!

Source: Kahn Design