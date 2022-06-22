Mercedes-AMG is celebrating its 55th anniversary with four "Edition 55" special models based on the 2023 AMG GLE SUV and AMG GLE Coupe. Exquisite equipment and details, including Obsidian Black Metallic or MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Metallic paint, special contrasting foil, 22-inch AMG forged wheels and unique interior touches, underscore the exclusive design. For the U.S. market, 55 units of each model will be available at U.S. dealerships later this year.

As a special identifying feature of the "Edition 55," both sides of the vehicle feature special contrasting foil highlighting the AMG crest on each side of the vehicle. Further exciting contrasts are provided by the 22-inch forged AMG cross-spoke wheels finished in matte grey with a high-sheen rim flange. "Edition 55" lettering and laurel wreath adorning the wheel center caps testify to the superb attention to detail.

With the AMG Night Package, select exterior elements are finished in high-gloss black. Depending on the specific paint color, this results in bold contrasts or fluid transitions. High-gloss black is used for the front splitter and the trim strip of the AMG front fascia, exterior mirror housings, window surrounds and trim strip of the AMG rear fascia. Added to this are heat-insulating dark-tinted glass aft of the B-pillar and two black chrome twin tailpipe trims.

Another exclusive detail is the unique fuel filler cap in silver chrome with AMG lettering, which is only revealed once the fuel filler door is opened.

The interior is characterized by the contrast of black and red. Stainless steel door sill trims with red illuminated AMG lettering welcome driver and passengers. To match, the black AMG floor mats feature red contrasting stitching and "Edition 55" lettering woven in red. The AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in microfiber also commemorates the anniversary with "AMG" and "Edition 55" badges and underscores the exclusivity of the anniversary models. The seats are upholstered in two-tone Classic Red/Black Nappa leather. This color combination also extends to the door panels and center console. The palm rest in the center console is enhanced with an embossed AMG crest. The luxurious, sporty ambience of the interior is rounded off with AMG trim elements in matte carbon black.

Each AMG GLE SUV and AMG GLE Coupe "Edition 55" model includes a tailor-made AMG Indoor Car Cover featuring breathable outer paneling made of tear-resistant synthetic fiber fabric and an antistatic inner fabric made of flannel.

At a Glance

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S SUV Engine AMG-enhanced 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo with 48-Volt Mild Hybrid System and Electric Auxiliary Compressor Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo with 48-Volt Mild Hybrid System Displacement (cc) 2,999 3,982 Performance 429 hp (ICE) @ 6,100 rpm (+21 hp from ISG) 384 lb-ft (ICE) @ 1,800 – 5,800 rpm (+184 lb-ft from ISG) 603 hp @ (ICE) 5,750 – 6,500 rpm (+21 hp from ISG) 627 lb-ft (ICE) @ 2,500 – 4,500 rpm (+184 lb-ft from ISG) Drive Config. AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all- wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all- wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT® TCT 9G transmission 0-60 mph (sec) 5.2 (est.) 3.7 (est.) Top Speed (mph) 155 (electronically limited) 174 (electronically limited)