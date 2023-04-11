Brabus 900 DEEP BLUE Mercedes-AMG G63 (2023)

BRABUS 900 DEEP BLUE Mercedes-AMG G63

BRABUS built the BRABUS 900 DEEP BLUE in Bottrop using the latest Mercedes-AMG G 63. They gave the bodywork a custom "DEEP BLUE" paint finish, which was specially developed for BRABUS and inspired by the deep sea. The paint job includes all chrome and plastic components on the body.

The supercar's appearance is characterized by the BRABUS WIDESTAR widebody version, which makes the latest G-Class model look more massive and ten centimeters (4 in) wider than the base vehicle. The bodywork also includes special fascias for the front and rear, which give the car a sporty appearance. Carbon elements such as the hood cowl, radiator grille surround, side air vents, exterior mirror housings, and rear wing complete the athletic outfit.

The BRABUS designers paid attention to detail, even with the BRABUS 900 logos at the rear, which were adorned with carbon inlays.

The hi-tech 24-inch wheels on the DEEP BLUE supercar fit perfectly within the BRABUS WIDESTAR fender flares. The ten-spoke rims are the forged BRABUS Monoblock Z “PLATINUM EDITION” and are painted high-gloss black. The front wheels, which are 10Jx24 in size and have 295/30 ZR 24 high-performance tires, make full use of the widened wheel arches. The rear axle has 12Jx24 rims with 355/25 ZR 24 tires.

BRABUS worked with KW to develop the BRABUS Ride Control aluminum coilover suspension, which is specifically designed for high-performance street tires. The front-axle struts and rear-axle shock absorbers with integrated heat sinks are milled from a solid piece. The ride height of the supercar can be lowered up to 45 millimeters (1.8 in) and the damping can be set to comfortable or sporty using the Dynamic Select switch in the cockpit.

BRABUS is known for their high-performance engines, and the BRABUS 900 DEEP BLUE is no exception. Its BRABUS 900 ROCKET V8 twin-turbo engine produces an impressive 231 kW / 315 hp (310 bhp) more than the stock engine of the G 63, showcasing BRABUS' commitment to power, torque, and durability.

To achieve more power, BRABUS increases the cylinder volume of the eight-cylinder, four-valve engine from 3,982 cc to 4,407 cc by enlarging the cylinder bore to 84 millimeters (3.3 in) and using accordingly sized forged pistons. The stroke is lengthened to exactly 100 millimeters (3.9 in) with a precision-balanced, billet custom crankshaft and forged high-performance connecting rods.

The turbocharging system is also extensively revised to realize the intended power increase. Two special BRABUS turbochargers with larger compressor unit and special core assembly with reinforced axial bearing produce a peak boost pressure of 1.4 bar. Two custom BRABUS BoostXtra valves provide a thrilling blow-off noise when the driver lifts off the gas.

BRABUS modified the engine's downpipes, increasing their diameter to 76 millimeters and adding metal catalysts. The stainless-steel exhaust system has two tailpipes on each side of the vehicle, and a carbon fiber embellisher surrounds them with an integrated red ROCKET Launch Ambience Light. The active sound management system produces an exciting V8 engine sound that can be switched between a loud 'Sport' mode and a quieter 'Coming Home' mode with the push of a button on the center console.

The intake system of the powerful engine was significantly modified to ensure sufficient air supply. Special high-pressure pumps were installed to optimize fuel supply. The V8 engine was visually enhanced by a BRABUS engine cover made from red carbon.

The BRABUS power unit engineers and electronics specialists conducted thorough bench tests and test drives to achieve outstanding performance, exemplary smooth-running, maximum durability, and emission figures that comply with the strict EURO VI+ emissions standards. To ensure maximum operational reliability, BRABUS exclusively uses MOTUL high-performance lubricants.

The extensive development work that went into the BRABUS 900 ROCKET EDITION is evident in its exceptional performance. It boasts an impressive output of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) at a low 6,200 rpm, as well as a massive torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft) available at just 2,900 rpm, making it a leader in its class. However, to protect the drivetrain, the peak torque in the vehicle is limited electronically to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft).

These impressive numbers mean that the more than 2.5 metric tons all-wheel-drive SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds, delivering sports car performance. The top speed is electronically limited to 280 km/h (174 mph) to protect the tires.

The automotive refinement specialist's interior designers created an exclusive BRABUS MASTERPIECE interior for this supercar. It features slate grey leather highlighted with blue BRABUS labels and elements such as controls, air vents, speaker grilles, and surrounds, which also have blue glazing.

The exquisite interior appointments show the attention to detail invested in the work of the BRABUS upholstery shop. For instance, the seat surfaces and parts of the door panels have precise, shell-shaped quilting, and the leather sections are perforated with pinpoint precision. The floor mats and trunk, which is also covered in the finest leather, have the same quilting pattern.

The sporty nature of the BRABUS 900 DEEP BLUE is accentuated by carbon surrounds and handles in the cockpit with a high-gloss, sealed finish. The exclusive elements in the interior include aluminum pedals and door lock pins with blue glazing, carbon scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo that changes colors according to the ambient lighting, and special BRABUS door hinges that allow wider opening for easier access to the rear seats. The car is priced at 499,000 euros (excluding 19 percent VAT) for export from Germany.